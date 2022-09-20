Health Center of Southeast Texas opening clinic in Dayton this fall

A new Health Center of Southeast Texas clinic is opening this fall in Dayton, located on SH 321 next to Dayton Police Department. The Health Center of Southeast Texas is an established health care system with six current locations, serving the Cleveland, Livingston, Terrenos-Plum Grove, Liberty and Shepherd communities and providing compassionate, quality healthcare. The grand opening date will be announced as it approaches.

Health Center of Southeast Texas began in January 2006 to serve the primary healthcare needs of Southeast Texas.

“We realize that providing primary care services is much more than just providers and facilities. Quality of care, customer service, disease management, value and convenience are also key parts of the service delivery process. Since inception we have grown to the six locations above as well as a pharmacy exclusively for our Health Center patients,” according to an announcement from Health Center of Southeast Texas.

Health Center of Southeast Texas has received a Patient – Centered Medical Home accreditation. This designation means that the practice has undergone a transformation in quality and safety enhancement that has established a foundation for excellent patient care from birth to geriatric.

“We have an advanced primary care practice and experienced providers with excellent credentials. Encompassing all of our patients needs we have patient navigators focusing on social determinants of health to ensure patients receive the best care possible. A Patient Navigator advocates on their behalf, enhancing communication, coordinating timely treatment, and providing critical support and resources through all stages of their healthcare journey,” the announcement continues.

Health Center of Southeast Texas strives to be a patient’s first stop toward improved whole health, both mind and body as well as helping to contribute to long-term wellbeing.

This year HCSET added Dr. Ricardo Escobar, a doctor of psychiatry, to its practice. Integrating behavioral health in primary care is the gold standard for care. This innovative whole health approach is a team-based effort, supporting the work of the primary care physician.

“We are always looking to build a better patient experience with quality care that is personalized for you,” the announcement continues.

Same-day appointments and walk-ins are accepted with little to no wait time.

All major insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare as well as various health assistance programs based on income. The mission is to provide accessible, compassionate, culturally competent, and quality health care affordable for all, regardless of the ability to pay.

HCSET’s Board-Certified Physicians provide patients with the best of care

Dr. Jasmine Sulaiman

Dr. Jasmine Sulaiman MD, FAAFP, PCMH CCE, HMDBC

Dr. Sulaiman is the Chief Medical Officer of HCSET since 2006. She graduated from Basset Elizabeth Family Medicine program under Columbia University where she was the Chief Resident. Dr. Sulaiman is a very well established and highly skilled physician with 25 years of experience, earning numerous accolades. She was awarded the Texas Family Physician of the year 2013 and Country Doctor of the year 2016 for her service with HCSET and the communities it serves. Her area of interests is quality patient care in all illnesses, preventive health, patient education and end of life care. Dr. Sulaiman’s passion is driven by the bonds she builds with her patients over the course of their lives and the enjoyment she holds in keeping them healthy and well.

https://www.tafp.org/news/tfp/winter-2014/cover

https://www.chron.com/neighborhood/cleveland/news/article/Cleveland-physician-named-2016-Country-Doctor-of-9706117.php

Dr. Tamanna Ferdous

Tamanna Ferdous M.D. Family Medicine

Dr. Ferdous is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician who provided healthcare to patients from newborn to elderly. Dr. Ferdous received her medical degree with honors from Sir Salimullah Medical College, a prestigious medical college in Dhaka Bangladesh and finished her residency in family medicine from Texas the University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She earned her Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas at El Paso with academic Excellence Award. Dr. Ferdous is a firm believer of hard work, dedication, trust and optimum communication in physician patient relationship. Her passion for comprehensive and compassionate patient care is driven by developing respectful relationship with her patients and getting involved in the wellbeing of her patients, their family and the community.

Dr. Ricardo Escobar

Ricardo Escobar M.D. Psychiatry

Dr. Ricardo Escobar was born in San Salvador, El Salvador. He obtained his medical degree at Universidad Dr. Jose Matias Delgado in El Salvador. Dr. Escobar is bilingual (English and Spanish). He completed residency where he served as chief resident for the year 2021/2022. He was named resident of the year and received Academic Excellence Award for the year 2020/2021. Dr. Escobar wants to help patients and families to find healthy perceptions of themselves to strengthen their relationships so they can see themselves as peaceful, whole and safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

