Business Spotlight: Heritage Mortgage

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

Heritage Mortgage, 104 W. Clayton, Dayton, Texas 77535

Owner, Brooks Hiller

Office: 936-258-8040 or email: heritagemortgage@comcast.net

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Heritage Mortgage Company opened its doors on July 1, 1992. Next month will be the beginning of its 31st year of existence. Heritage Mortgage is a corporation and is wholly owned by its principal, J. Brooks Hiller. Mr. Hiller began his career in the finance industry in 1973, first as a bank examiner, then loan officer, then bank president. He has been originating home loans in Liberty County since 1977. He especially likes helping first time home buyers become homeowners. He now has grandchildren of previous customers coming to him for help.

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

At present Heritage Mortgage is staffed by Mr. Hiller and Brittany Stubblefield, the loan processor. Over the years and from time to time, depending on demand, the staff has been as many as twelve.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Heritage Mortgage and its principal, Brooks Hiller, have been very active in the community. Heritage Mortgage is a member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Hiller has served as President of the Chamber. He has been a member of the Dayton Rotary Club since 1977 and has served as its President, twice. He served two terms on the Dayton City Council. He was Chairman of the Dayton Housing Authority for many years and was a founder and first President of the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation. He has served in many leadership roles at the First Methodist Church in Dayton, and served many years as a Cubmaster and Scoutmaster, for its sponsored Boy Scout Units. He also served as Chairman of the Houston Area Mortgage Brokers Association as well as President of the Texas Mortgage Brokers Association.

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

When Mr. Hiller first came to Dayton in 1977, it was basically a farming community. Most of the prominent families in the area were farming families. Over the years with the gradual deterioration of the local farming economy, Dayton became more of a bedroom community to the Greater Houston Area. Most of Dayton’s residents now live here but work somewhere else. There has been, and continues to be, a shortage of suitable housing in Dayton, but that seems to be changing overnight. The completion of new highway access has motivated developers to acquire land that they are actively developing for residential use. This quadrant of Houston has the most affordable land and appears ripe for rapid growth that will bring more rooftops to the area. With those rooftops will come more businesses to serve the growing population.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

Our business exists almost entirely on referrals from previous customers or professionals knowledgeable about our expertise. We especially like helping first time homebuyers get into their first homes. They especially need someone honest and competent to protect them in what will be the most expensive financial transaction of their life.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

We are kind of old-fashioned on some of that. We have a website and are active in several social media venues.

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

Like many industries, the housing industry rises and falls in cycles, from time to time. We have been able to adjust to these changes, as needed. There are many competing factors out there, at present. Some will contribute to more business for us, and some will have an adverse effect. We are leaned down pretty trim, at present, expecting a downturn in the housing market.

