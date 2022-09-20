Three Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from San Antonio, Freestone County, Wharton captured

Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Raynaldo Tijerina, of San Antonio, was arrested Sept. 6, in Fort Stockton. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Steven Powers, of Teague, was also arrested September 6, in Atlanta, Ga., and Columbus Johnson, of Wharton, was arrested September 8, in Rosenburg.

Raynaldo Farias Tijerina, 44, affiliated with the Tango Blast gang, was arrested in Fort Stockton by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents from San Antonio and West Texas, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in the Rio Grande Valley. The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest. Tijerina had been wanted since October 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Tijerina’s arrest the following month for a parole violation.

In 1995, Tijerina was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. While in prison, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to an additional 15 years. Tijerina was released on parole in January 2017. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Steven Ray Powers, 59, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Waco, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated efforts with law enforcement authorities in Atlanta to locate and arrest Powers. Powers had been wanted since May 2022, when the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of bail jumping/failure to appear.

In 1981, Powers was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to four years of confinement. In 1991, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 18 years of confinement. In 1994, he was convicted of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, for which he was sentenced to 10 years of confinement. In 2014, Powers was convicted of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years of confinement. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Columbus Eric Johnson, 58, was arrested in Rosenberg, by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Rosenberg Police Department officers and DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston. Johnson had been wanted since January 2022, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. Two months later, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1982, Johnson was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of confinement. In 1992, he was convicted of murder and received a life sentence. Johnson was released on parole in 2013. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 51 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 19 gang members and 27 sex offenders. In addition, $75,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

