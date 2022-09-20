Arrests made in murder of 16-year-old girl

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects for suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a roadside ditch in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove on Sept. 8, 2022.

The three suspects are Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, 21, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20. All three have been charged with Murder. Alvarez-Flores also has been charged with Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox stressed the investigation was a joint effort of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Houston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Houston Police Department Gang Unit and SWAT, and Homeland Security Gang Unit-South.

“As the investigation progressed, Katherine Flores was arrested a few days ago on the Tampering charge while both Kevin Ortiz and Joel Martinez were arrested earlier today in Houston on the murder charges,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. “One was arrested in Southwest Houston while the other was arrested at his place of employment. All three have been placed in the Liberty County Jail.”

The investigation is still ongoing in an effort to determine motive, he added.

“There will be a joint press conference of all the investigative agencies involved at the Houston Police Department within the next few days. The date and time will be published as soon as it is confirmed,” DeFoor said.

Original article:

