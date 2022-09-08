Teen killed and dumped in ditch in Colony Ridge community has been identified

The victim of a homicide that took place over the weekend in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove has been identified. She was 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila of Houston.

Due to investigative considerations, her name was withheld until Thursday when authorization to release her name was given, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor.

“The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results to determine other factors as the investigation continues,” he said.

The teenager’s body was found Sunday morning, Sept. 4, lying in a ditch on CR 3550 by a passerby. It appears she suffered a gunshot wound. She was wearing a hairnet and a uniform from Niko Niko’s restaurant in the Houston area, and authorities are still trying to piece together the circumstances and the motive for her murder.

LCSO Capt. Billy Knox told Bluebonnet News that he is confident that the investigation eventually will lead to the identification of suspects. The investigation by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Anyone with information pertaining to this murder case is being asked to call the LCSO at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and the person providing the tip that leads to a resolution in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

