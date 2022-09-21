Tavo Kilp of Point Blank, Texas passed away on September 17, 2022, at 81 years of age. Tavo was born on April 2, 1941, in Tartu, Estonia, to parents, Ott Saldu and Isabella Küla Saldu. That same year, to avoid communism during the second world war, Isabella fled with her son to Germany, then to Belgium and finally to Canada, while Ott stayed behind and where he would pay the ultimate price for resisting Nazi rule.

Tavo was a man of many talents. He had a passion for dancing and was an assistant ballroom dancing instructor. He loved the sea and was a certified master diver. He loved music of all genres and would play the accordion, guitar, mouth organ, and piano, just to name a few. From the ocean to the dance floor, Tavo was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was loyal and caring, and he loved his family and friends more than anything.

Tavo is preceded in death by his mother Isabella Küla Saldu Kilp, daughter of August and Anna Kula, father Ott Saldu, proud son of Estonia, stepfather Victor Kilp, son of Karl and Lüsa Kilp, the mother of his children, Gayle Kilp, brother Toomas Kilp, and sister Krista Forsey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reyna Bouchard-Kilp, children, Tonis Kilp and wife Sylvia, Lisa Kilp Davison Gulliver and husband Ron, Linda Kilp Fitzhardinge and husband Andrew Victor Saldu Kilp and wife Lupita, Patricia Valerie Saldu Kilp Hannigan and husband Lennie, grandson Nathaniel Kilp and his beloved pets Baby girl and Big Red and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

