Rhonda Kay Henderson, age 55 of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born June 22, 1967, in Houston, Texas, to her parents George Delbert and Buna Mae Henderson who preceded her in death along with brother, Delbert Dean Joyner and niece, Andrea Piwko.

She is survived by her children; Randy Ripkowski, Kelly Karan and husband, Caleb, Brianna Ripkowski and Sean Adams along with Rhonda’s fiancé, Shannon Ripkowski. Siblings: Charles Joyner and his wife Marilyn, Deborah Henderson, Theresa Smith and her husband Gilbert, George Henderson, Jr. and his wife Lisa, Buna Jones and her husband Matthew, Kim Henderson and his wife Kristen; nephews and nieces; Chad Joyner and wife Stephanie, Jeff Joyner and wife, Charity, Nancy Joyner Newkirk, Delbert, Jr. and Laurie Joyner, Krysten Bailey, Kenzie Mendietta and husband Edgar, Dustin Henderson and wife Shelby, Gracie Piper and husband Ryan, Austin Piwko, Kevin Henderson, Brittany Klabunde and husband Chris, Buna Brooke Allen, Dana Jones, Ryan and Emily Henderson; great-nephews and nieces; Owen Alaniz, Noelle and Eliza Klabunde, Maddox Mendietta, Evan Mendietta, Eric Henderson, Colten Joyner, Gabriel Joyner, Molly Joyner, Jackson Joyner, Mason Joyner, Peyton Newkirk, Creighton Joyner, Chloe Joyner, Madden Joyner, Theo Piper, Maxwell Piper, Bryghton Henderson, Kiley Henderson, Kadence Alexander, Wade Henderson, Wesley Henderson, Barrett Allen, Kami Henderson, Keely Joyner, Madilyn Joyner, Layla Joyner, Dean Joyner, Wyatt Joyner, Krockett Roane, Kaine Roane and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Weches Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. in Weches, Texas.

Weches Cemetery

County Road 1580

Weches, TX 75844

