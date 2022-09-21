Mavis Blanche Henry, 98, passed away in Baytown, Texas, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with her family by her side.

Blanche was born in Stilson, Liberty County, Texas, on June 15, 1924, to Edgar and Grover Green. She grew up in Old River and graduated from Barbers Hill High School.

Blanche retired as a Justice of the Peace clerk from Chambers County. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to knit and crochet. Blanche was an excellent cook for family and friends where they gathered around her kitchen table to enjoy Sunday lunch and her special desserts. She “Loved” to bake. Blanche attended Old River Baptist Church.

Blanche will be lovingly remembered by her children Virginia Henry, Robert Henry (Liz), and Marlene Henry (Kevin); her grandchildren Stefanie Manchaca (Carl), and Robert Henry (Kellie); her great-grandchildren Cirby Snodgrass (Peyton), Carli Joiner (Aaron), and Celbi Lucas (Gabe); her great-great-grandchildren Eadie, Clyde, and Woods Snodgrass and Ripley Lucas; her sister Ovvie Franssen; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband D.C. “Buddy” Henry; her parents Edgar and Grover Green; her sister Gladys Andress; and her special nephew R.C. “Red” Porter.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A graveside service and committal will be held at 10am on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Magnolia Park Cemetery, 600 FM 1008, in Dayton, with Pastor Ronnie Webb officiating.

The family would like to especially thank the wonderful and loving staff at Swan Manor Assisted Living Special Needs Unit. We will never forget the kindness and care that you gave our Mother as well as the support you gave to the family.

