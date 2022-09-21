Edward Bryan Mobley, 58, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Edward was born to the late Edward David Mobley and Emma Lee Fregia on March 19, 1964. Mr. Mobley worked in the oilfield for multiple companies. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Edward is proceeded in death by his parents, step-father, John Mobley; sisters, Kathy Marie Mobley and Sandra Lee Mobley.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Nicole Brown of Hull, TX; brothers, Michael David Mobley and wife Lisa of Fulsher, TX and Jessie Bailey Mobley and wife Renee of Divine, TX; sister, Debra Kay Fregia of Daisetta, TX; grandchildren, Anthony, Harley, Nathan, Leeanna, and Braylon.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX. Interment will be at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. Officiating the service are Reverend Olyn Hendricks and Pastor Coby Elliot.

Honoring Mr. Edward as pallbearers are Melton Bishop II, Mikey Mobley, Cody Mobley, Derrick Mobley, Tyler Schnarrs, Jacob Mobley, and Randy Fregia. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Brown, Nathan Brown, Braylon Brown.

