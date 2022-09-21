Isabella Raynea Chappell, of Cleveland, Texas was born into her Heavenly home on Friday, August 19, 2022.

She was born on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas, to Stephanie Chappell. Isabella was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jackie Chappell. Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother, Stephanie Chappell and David Gray; brothers, Eddie Walker, Garrett Chappell; sisters, Serenity Walker, Destiny Chappell; aunts, Evalena Chappell, Michelle Stokley; uncle, Zachary Chappell; grandparents, Raymond Chappell, David and Martha Gray; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Graveside service was held September 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Security Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Isabella Raynea Chappell, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

