Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 19, 2022:

Ramirez, Francesca Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Esquivel, Gregorio – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Brewer, John Nevil – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No License Plate on Trailer, Hold for San Jacinto County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and Hold for San Jacinto County-Violation of Bond-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Manuel, Marsha Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carreon, Ebbel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Washington, Jamal Demond – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Driving While Intoxicated

Rains, Joseph Michael – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Mayon, Bryce Aaron – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Montgomery County-Assault/Family Violence, Hold for Montgomery County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Montgomery County-Assault-Pregnant Victim

Suarez-Alvarez, Juan – Possession of Marijuana

Vargas-Aguilar, Angel – Possession of Marijuana

Bennett, John – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Brewer, John Nevil Callahan, Johnathan Wayne Carreon, Ebbel Esquivel, Gregorio Garrison, Jesse Dillian Manuel, Marsha Elizabeth Mayon, Bryce Aaron Rains, Joseph Michael Ramirez, Francesca Marie Suarez-Alvarez, Juan Vargas-Aguilar, Angel Washington, Jamal Demond

Share this: Twitter

Facebook