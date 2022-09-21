Liberty Municipal Library opens Nintendo Switch game area for teens

The Liberty Municipal Library is pleased to offer a new service to area teens. Thanks to a Community Advancement Packages (CAP) Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, the library now has a game area with a Nintendo Switch and eight exciting games for teens ages 13 to 18.

The Switch game area has been set up in the teen section of the library. Four X Rocker Pro game chairs and a 100” projection screen enhance the fun of playing the games, which include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, New Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, New Pokémon Snap, and Among us.

Sony headphones, an Optoma game projector, room divider panels to enclose the game area, and a mobile cabinet to house all the game equipment were also purchased with the grant funding.

The game area is open during regular business hours and the only requirement to play is a valid Liberty Municipal Library card. Library cards are free to Texas residents with official Texas ID. New library cards require a parent to complete the library card application. Teens may sign up to play at the information desk, located next to the teen area. Participants may play solo or in groups of up to four.

The $9,829 CAP grant funding was also used for other important library needs, including a new Sharp networked printer/copier/fax and scanner, a barcode scanner and receipt printer, a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, and basic office supplies for public needs.

The Liberty Municipal Library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street, inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center. Hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 936-336-8901.

