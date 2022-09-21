‘Grid Down, Power Up’ documentary to be shown Nov. 14 at Dayton Community Center

Big things are happening with the Liberty County Republican Party this fall. Several events are planned for the near future including a viewing of the documentary ‘Grid Down, Power Up’ on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dayton Community Center Ballroom.

This documentary discusses issues and vulnerabilities with the Texas and US electric grids, what should be done to alleviate these issues during the next legislative session, and what will likely happen if these issues aren’t addressed.

Other great upcoming events include:

A townhall event with State Board of Education candidate Julie Pickren will be held on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hartel Building in Liberty.

Coffee and Donuts at the LCRP office (623 Main St, Ste. G, Liberty, TX) will be held on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., just in time for the November elections.

The Christmas Project is coming! LCRP is partnering with Liberty/Chambers Child Welfare Board to provide gifts for children in the care of CPS and to help with hosting a Christmas Party for the kids. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get involved.

“We encourage the community to attend events and become more involved. Our conservative values and principles are being challenged now, more than ever before, and it’s imperative that we work together to protect our conservative values and our ability to live by them,” according to a statement from LCRP.

If you have any questions, would like to become a sustaining supporter of your local Liberty County Republican Party, or just want more information on events, please visit the website, www.libertycountyrepublicans.com or email LCRPTX@gmail.com.

