City of Cleveland picks new public works director

Roger Brookes is the new public works director for the City of Cleveland. His first day on the job will be Oct. 18, 2022.

Brookes, 50, is no stranger to the City of Cleveland and its residents as he has worked for many years as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief for Cleveland Fire Department.

For the past 14 years, he has been employed by the City of Houston’s public works department as a superintendent in water treatment. Prior to that he was employed by the City of Cleveland for six years, managing the city’s two water and sewer treatment plants.

“Everybody is excited to have Roger joining us again,” said Interim City Manager Robert Reynolds. “We have a lot of good things going on in the city, Roger being one of them.”

Brookes is looking forward to enhancing worker safety programs for Cleveland, particularly where it applies to shoring up excavation sites where city and contract workers make repairs and improvements to water lines, underground utilities and roadways.

“I think the job will be a new adventure for me. It broadens my horizon and the city’s to be able to implement some new programs here,” he said.

While his day-to-day job will change, Brookes is committed to volunteering for the fire department and he will remain as assistant chief. He started as a volunteer firefighter for Cleveland Fire Department in 2003.

“I wanted to serve my community and the surrounding areas. To me firefighting is a public service and I like doing it,” he said.

The City is continuing its search for a new city manager. City council members tell Bluebonnet News that they hope to make this critical hire in the coming weeks.

