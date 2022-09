Idus Truitt Thomson was born on December 24, 1929 in Boswell, Texas. He passed away at his home in Coldspring, Texas on September 16, 2022.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas. Services will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Coldspring United Methodist Church in Coldspring, Texas.

