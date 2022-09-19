Drive-by shooting under investigation in Colony Ridge

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation of an alleged drive-by shooting that took place around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the 100 block of CR 3556 in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove in northwest Liberty County.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the brother of the 18-year-old male shooting victim dialed 911 to report the attack that happened outside the family’s home.

The victim was struck once in the chest by a bullet fired from a handgun used by an assailant in a grey Nissan passenger vehicle. DeFoor said that as many as four men in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Family members of a drive-by shooting victim wait outside their home as law enforcement investigates. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness (pictured to the left) came to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The victim was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby air ambulance helipad to be transported to a Houston-area trauma center.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.

A short time after the shooting, law enforcement stopped a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle along the Grand Parkway (I-99). At this time, DeFoor is uncertain if the vehicle that was stopped is related to the shooting.

An update will be posted as more information becomes available.

