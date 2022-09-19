Drive-by shooting under investigation in Colony Ridge

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation of an alleged drive-by shooting that took place around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the 100 block of CR 3556 in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove in northwest Liberty County.
According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the brother of the 18-year-old male shooting victim dialed 911 to report the attack that happened outside the family’s home.
The victim was struck once in the chest by a bullet fired from a handgun used by an assailant in a grey Nissan passenger vehicle. DeFoor said that as many as four men in the vehicle at the time of the attack.
The victim was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby air ambulance helipad to be transported to a Houston-area trauma center.
A motive for the shooting is unclear at this point.
A short time after the shooting, law enforcement stopped a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle along the Grand Parkway (I-99). At this time, DeFoor is uncertain if the vehicle that was stopped is related to the shooting.
An update will be posted as more information becomes available.