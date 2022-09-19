Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2022:

Rothman, Bonnie Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Perry, Zackery – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Rodriguez, Angel Ivan – Parole Violation

Steiner, Leah Michelle – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Rojas, Rafael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Criminal Mischief

Solano, Ricardo – Reckless Driving

