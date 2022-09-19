Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2022:
- Rothman, Bonnie Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Perry, Zackery – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Rodriguez, Angel Ivan – Parole Violation
- Steiner, Leah Michelle – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Expired License Plate and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Rojas, Rafael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Criminal Mischief
- Solano, Ricardo – Reckless Driving