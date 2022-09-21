Dayton High School’s homecoming court announced

Dayton High School will crown its homecoming king and queen on Friday, Sept. 23, during the Broncos’ homecoming game. Three senior girls – Zannie Sanchez, Ella Brock and AnnaKate Howeth – and three senior boys – Ismael Navarro, Eduardo Vazquez and Trey Ames – make up this year’s court.
Bluebonnet News will post photos of the king and queen after Friday night’s game.
Below are photos of the junior and freshman dukes and duchesses (sophomore duke and duchess were unavailable for a photo) as well as the beaus and sweethearts for the band, Dazzlers, Cheer, FFA, Football and Marine JROTC.