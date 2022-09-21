Dayton High School’s homecoming court announced

Dayton High School will crown its homecoming king and queen on Friday, Sept. 23, during the Broncos’ homecoming game. Three senior girls – Zannie Sanchez, Ella Brock and AnnaKate Howeth – and three senior boys – Ismael Navarro, Eduardo Vazquez and Trey Ames – make up this year’s court.

Bluebonnet News will post photos of the king and queen after Friday night’s game.

Below are photos of the junior and freshman dukes and duchesses (sophomore duke and duchess were unavailable for a photo) as well as the beaus and sweethearts for the band, Dazzlers, Cheer, FFA, Football and Marine JROTC.

David Coll Leon and Isabella Narvaez are the junior duke and duchess.

Grayson Weeks and Mandie Najera are the freshman duke and duchess.

William Valentine and Jaqueline Penaloza are the Dayton High School Marine Junior ROTC Beau and Sweetheart.

Misael Matul is the Band Beau.

The Sweethearts: (left to right) Dazzler Sweetheart Brittne Britt, Cheer Sweetheart Rebecca Johns and Band Sweetheart Maria Elena Brito. Pictured separately is Football Sweetheart Sloan Herring.

Sloan Herring is the football beau for Dayton High School.

Matthew Payne and Madison Salas are the FFA Beau and Sweetheart for Dayton High School.

