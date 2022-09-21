Funeral Services for Sherri Lea Morehead, 64, of Liberty, Texas, were held Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Joe Aguillar officiating. Interment followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, La.

Sherri Lea Morehead was born February 24, 1958, in Monroe, LA, and passed away August 23, 2022, in Baytown, TX. Her greatest joy was her family. She came from a large family and was the baby of 9 children. She had special relationships with each of her siblings and loved her Mama and Daddy very much. Ms. Morehead had 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and passed that love for family down to each one. She never said goodbye without saying I love you. She had a “green thumb” and loved growing plants and flowers filling her home, yard and patio with many different types. The New Orleans Saints have always been her favorite football team. She loved to watch games with her children.

Ms. Morehead was preceded in death by her father, George W. Morehead; mother, Mildred A. Morehead; four brothers, Billy J. Morehead, George L. Morehead, Stephen Morehead, and Mike Morehead; and one sister, Virginia MacCallum.

Survivors include her two sons, Chad Morehead and wife Grace of Searcy, AR, and Kenny Morehead and wife Rina of Baytown, TX; two daughters, Misty Johnson and husband Boon of Thayne, WY, and Deidra Nugent and fiancé Tucker Huges of Liberty, TX; two brothers, Richard Morehead and Melvin Morehead; sister, Cathy McGuire; and 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be JD Morehead, Nick Morehead, River Thomason, Creek Thomason, Michael Sepulvado, and Boon Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Morehead and Melvin Morehead.

Sherri loved the Lord and always said “I believe” and God has been good to her always.

