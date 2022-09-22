Carol Ann Dobson was born Carol Ann Potter on February 25, 1950. She is preceded in death by her best friend, and dog, Ozzie, her mother, Elvie Lurene Wood, father, Leslie Daniel Potter, and beloved son, Rocky Dean Nelson.

Carol was born and raised in Pasadena Texas with her three siblings, Ricky, Gary, and Mona. She married her first husband David Nelson on May 5, 1967, when she was 17 years old. Soon after, she gave birth to their first and only child, and her only son, Rocky Dean Nelson. Though their marriage did not last, they remained close friends until her death.

ln 1980 Carol, then 29, married Floyd Dobson whom she loved dearly until the day she died. Her family grew with the addition of his three daughters, Gina, Shelly, and Vonda, and she loved and cared for them as if they were her own. ln 1990 Carol gave birth to her first daughter Jessica, and two years later, in 1993, she gave birth to Graye, her youngest child.

ln life, Carol treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything. An avid reader and a lover of animals, Carol had a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. She had an untamable spirit, and an unbreakable will to live. A friend of every animal she met, and many people, she was truly an example of someone who lived life as they wanted to, until the very end. As quick with a comeback as she was to light a new cigarette, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On October 24, 2005, she lost her mother, from which she never recovered, and sadly on October 6, 2018, she lost her son, one of the greatest tragedies a mother can endure. On September 17, 2022, at exactly 5pm, while at home, with Alan Jackson hymns playing, and birds singing in the background, she was reunited with them at heavens gates. She was loved and held until the very end.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Floyd “Butch” Dobson, daughters: Jessica Medina, Graye Dobson, Gina Grant, Shelly Hensley, Vonda Jones, and siblings: Ricky Potter, Gary Potter, and Mona Baker. She is also survived in death by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends whom she loved deeply.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

