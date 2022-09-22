David Shannon Hoepfl was born on February 27, 1976, to David R. Hoepfl and Patricia Coogler. He passed away on September 19, 2022, in Humble, Texas, at the age of 46.

Shannon is preceded in death by his father, David R. Hoepfl; his paternal grandparents, Herbert H. Hoepfl and Agnes Hoepfl and his maternal grandfather, W.T. “Boyd” Coogler.

He is survived by his mother, Pat Hoepfl Lorenz and husband Ronnie; grandmother, Mary Cecil Coogler; Sister, Tanya Hoepfl and husband Ryan McElfresh; brother, Shawn Hoepfl and wife Lorna; nieces, Bristol McElfresh and Meagen Malek; Nephews Brayden McElfresh, Tyler Hoepfl, Matthew Willhoite and 3 great nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00am at the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.

