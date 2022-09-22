Issack Mikle was born on September 4, 1937, to Mollie and Earnest Mikle. He attended Douglas High School, he was employed at Arkansas Mill and later went to work at the Highway Department and retired there after 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, 7 brothers and 3 sisters, 1 stepson, and 1 great-grandson. He leaves to cherish his loving wife, Joan Mikle; 2 stepchildren, 2 brothers, a sister, 24 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation will for Issack be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home, 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trust care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Issack Mikle, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

