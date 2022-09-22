Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 20, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2022:

  • Thomas, Kayla – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Cole, Tyler Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Slanina, Kimberley Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Miller, Justin Drake – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Garcia-Martinez, Joel – Murder
  • Tallman, Tiffany Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear
  • Kennedy, Michael Mathew – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Cole, Tyler Wayne
Garcia-Martinez, Joel
Kennedy, Michael Mathew
Miller, Justin Drake
Slanina, Kimberley Ann
Tallman, Tiffany Nicole
Thomas, Kayla

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.