Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2022:

Thomas, Kayla – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Cole, Tyler Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Slanina, Kimberley Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Miller, Justin Drake – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Garcia-Martinez, Joel – Murder

Tallman, Tiffany Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear

Kennedy, Michael Mathew – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cole, Tyler Wayne Garcia-Martinez, Joel Kennedy, Michael Mathew Miller, Justin Drake Slanina, Kimberley Ann Tallman, Tiffany Nicole Thomas, Kayla

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

