Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2022:
- Thomas, Kayla – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Cole, Tyler Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Slanina, Kimberley Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Miller, Justin Drake – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Garcia-Martinez, Joel – Murder
- Tallman, Tiffany Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear
- Kennedy, Michael Mathew – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance