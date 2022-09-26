Cleveland students attend SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute

Three Cleveland High School SkillsUSA officers – Tanya Machuca, Karime Palacios and Samuel Quintero – recently had the opportunity to attend the SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute in Washington, D.C. The trio are District 7 SkillsUSA officers.

SkillsUSA is one of the nation’s largest individual membership organizations for career and technical students and its programs are integrated into the CTE curriculum.

The conference focused on advanced communications skills including development of a SkillsUSA Framework story to share during their visits with elected officials.

Tanya Machuca, Karime Palacios and Samuel Quintero

This year’s conference included training for students and advisors on a personal and workplace skills; a panel discussion about effective legislative visits with experts from the U.S. House of Representatives; a tour of Washington D.C., monuments and museums; a CTE Rally and a wreath laying ceremony of the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

A highlight of the trip was meeting with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin where they were able to spread the word of what SkillsUSA does for its students and the skills gap.

Andi Pope, who is the Cleveland High School Culinary Arts instructor, is also the SkillsUSA Texas District 7 officer coordinator.

