John (Johnny) Paul Carver, 86, of Oakhurst, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1936, to Paul Clyde Carver and Nedra Dorothy (Hasselfield) Carver, both of whom have preceded him in death.

John was also preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Carver and wife Ruth, and nephew, Nelson Roberts.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Lois (Foshee) Carver; children, Paula Sewall and husband James, Donna Wooldridge; sisters, Barbara Koy, Pam (Susie) Mayfield, and Cindy Collins; grandchild, Shelby Sewall; along with numerous other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

