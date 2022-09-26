Blanca Estrella Cuevas, 90, a long time resident of Lakewood, New Jersey, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with her loving daughters beside her in Beaumont, Texas.

Mami was born on September 5, 1932, to the late Salvador Cuevas and Juana Nieves Melendez in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was a retired housekeeper for Community Hospital in Toms River, New Jersey.

Mami was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her Heavenly Father and showed it by caring and feeding family and friends. Mami loved music and loved to sing.

Mami is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara Santiago; brother Israel Cuevas; sisters, Providencia DeClete, and Iraida Rondon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Suson and husband Ashley, Lillian Holst and husband John, Lorriane Dotoli and husband Michael; son, Hector Marchado; grandchildren, Ernesto, Anthony, Robert, Nicholas, Rick, Pedro, Tiffany, Liza Lanett; great grandchildren, Brandon, Christina, Tyson, Maverick, Brandon, Mila, Leah, Julian , Isaiah, Caleb,and Autumn. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Home.

