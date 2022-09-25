Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2022:

  • Cortez-Espinoza, Ever-Adonis – Assault/Family Violence
  • Wickliff, Christopher Jamal – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Wickliff, Kelvin Martin – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication
  • Cooper, Lushias – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Anguilera-Campos, Daniela – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct
  • Coronis, Robert Brick – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Espree, Dontre Craig – Theft of Property, Hold for Taylor County-Theft of Property, Hold for Gregg County-Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County – Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County-Bail Jumping and Hold for Brazoria-Possession of Marijuana
  • Newcomb, Justin Riley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Schwarzburg, Joel Neil – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense
  • Winders, Roy Allen – Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threat
