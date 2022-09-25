Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2022:

Cortez-Espinoza, Ever-Adonis – Assault/Family Violence

Wickliff, Christopher Jamal – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Wickliff, Kelvin Martin – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication

Cooper, Lushias – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Anguilera-Campos, Daniela – Possession of Marijuana

Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct

Coronis, Robert Brick – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Espree, Dontre Craig – Theft of Property, Hold for Taylor County-Theft of Property, Hold for Gregg County-Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County – Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County-Bail Jumping and Hold for Brazoria-Possession of Marijuana

Newcomb, Justin Riley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Schwarzburg, Joel Neil – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense

Winders, Roy Allen – Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threat

Anguilera-Campos, Daniela Cooper, Lushias Coronis, Robert Brick Cortez-Espinoza, Ever-Adonis Espree, Dontree Craig Gillespie, Melody Renee Newcomb, Justin Riley Schwarzburg, Joel Neil Wickliff, Christopher Jamal Wickliff, Kelvin Martin Winders, Roy Allen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

