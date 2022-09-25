Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2022:
- Cortez-Espinoza, Ever-Adonis – Assault/Family Violence
- Wickliff, Christopher Jamal – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Wickliff, Kelvin Martin – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication
- Cooper, Lushias – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Anguilera-Campos, Daniela – Possession of Marijuana
- Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct
- Coronis, Robert Brick – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Espree, Dontre Craig – Theft of Property, Hold for Taylor County-Theft of Property, Hold for Gregg County-Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County – Assault on a Security Officer, Hold for Gregg County-Bail Jumping and Hold for Brazoria-Possession of Marijuana
- Newcomb, Justin Riley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Schwarzburg, Joel Neil – Driving While Intoxicated, first offense
- Winders, Roy Allen – Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threat