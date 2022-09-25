Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2022:
- Gutierrez, Gabriella – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Humberto Diaz-Corzo, Jose – Criminal Mischief and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
- Thomas, Shai-Keem Savon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Gonzalez, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Theft of Property
- Senesac, Marcus Adam – Burglary of a Coin-Operated Collection Machine (four counts)
- Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Roberts, Avonte Trevaughn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Rodriguez, Ricardo Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana