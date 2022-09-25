Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2022:

  • Gutierrez, Gabriella – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Humberto Diaz-Corzo, Jose – Criminal Mischief and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
  • Thomas, Shai-Keem Savon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Gonzalez, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Senesac, Marcus Adam – Burglary of a Coin-Operated Collection Machine (four counts)
  • Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • Roberts, Avonte Trevaughn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Rodriguez, Ricardo Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
Brown, Lionel Jr.
Gonzalez, Reuben Hayes Jr.
Gutierrez, Gabriella
Humberto Diaz-Corzo, Jose
Lara, Samantha Lynn
Roberts, Avonte Trevaughn
Rodriguez, Ricardo Jacob
Senesac, Marcus Adam
Thomas, Shai-Keem Savon

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.