Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2022:

Gutierrez, Gabriella – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Humberto Diaz-Corzo, Jose – Criminal Mischief and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Thomas, Shai-Keem Savon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Gonzalez, Reuben Hayes Jr. – Theft of Property

Senesac, Marcus Adam – Burglary of a Coin-Operated Collection Machine (four counts)

Brown, Lionel Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

Roberts, Avonte Trevaughn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Rodriguez, Ricardo Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

