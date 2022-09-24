FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch

First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu.

“We pride ourselves on great service to the community. We have local leaders, local decisions and we give back to the community,” said FLNB Board Chairman Charles McGuire. “FLNB was formed in 1913 by Bert G. Riviere. He had a bad experience at another bank and said, ‘I think I can do better.’ For the last 109 years, FLNB, in our opinion, has done better.”

State Rep. Mayes Middleton (Texas House District 23), a member of the FLNB Board of Directors, believes the bank is a reflection of the community’s values.

“The bank is owned by people who live and work in the community. It’s the oldest and largest community bank in our area. It’s going to be here for small businesses, homeowners and for our customers,” Middleton said.

The quality of customer service found at FLNB branches is unmatched at most banks, he added.

“You don’t have to press 18 numbers on a phone to talk to a live person here,” Middleton said. “We want to help our community grow and prosper, and experience that Texas exceptionalism that we all know we stand for.”

Located in Chambers County, the Mont Belvieu bank branch is now part of one of the fastest-growing counties in the State, Middleton said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony began with a presentation of colors by Dayton High School Marine Junior ROTC and the singing of the National Anthem by Jenna Davis.

FLNB Board of Directors in attendance were Paul Henry, Ed Norwood, Joan Jeffrey, Lisa Fleetwood, Matt Harris, Ed Pickett, Larry Harris, Rep. Middleton and McGuire.

The Mont Belvieu branch staff includes Troy Bernhardt, market president and senior vice president; Bonnie Garcia, mortgage loan officer; Trey Harris, loan officer; Jessica Sims, Business Development officer; Grace Mitchell, loan assistant; Amanda Jackson, universal banker; and Jazmin Castro, universal banker.

FLNB locations are:

1900 Sam Houston St., Liberty (headquarters)

109 E. US 90, Dayton

Dayton Mortgage Center, 900 SH 146 South, Dayton

11030 SH 146 North, Hardin

24900 FM 2100, Huffman

15113 US 90, China, Texas

The color guard for the Dayton High School Marine Junior ROTC presents the flags at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 22 for the opening of the new bank branch. FLNB staff gather for a group photo before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mont Belvieu branch on Thursday, Sept. 22. Jenna Davis sings the National Anthem. A train inside the bank lobby will delight children who visit the bank.

