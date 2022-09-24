Dayton HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Dayton High School had two causes for celebration on Friday, Sept. 23. The Dayton Broncos varsity football team won its game against Santa Fe High School by a score of 51-27.

The winning game was not the only excitement for the night. Dayton High School also crowned Zannie Sanchez as homecoming queen and Ismael Navarro as homecoming king.

The were picked from a pool of three boys and three girls. The other candidates were Ella Brock and AnnaKate Howeth for queen and Eduardo Vazquez and Trey Ames for king.

The attached photo was taken by Amanda Jordan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

