Lawrence “Harlin” Schaeffer, 89, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1933, in Cove, Texas to the late Lawrence John and Viola Mae Nelson Schaeffer. Harlin graduated from Barbers Hill High School, the class of 1951. In December 1952, Harlin married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” Coon. They both were dedicated members for many years of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.

Harlin worked as a rice farmer for more than forty years in West Chambers County, until his retirement in 1993. He was dedicated to his career and made many friends along the way.

Harlin was a kind, humble and gentle man. He pursued many interests, some of which included his love of fishing and camping. Harlin’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, especially spoiling the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Harlin was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Dot Schaeffer; his son David Schaeffer; and his sister Betty Goodman. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Debbie Foster and husband Glenn of Mont Belvieu; his grandsons Brent Foster and wife Leslie of Anahuac and Blake Foster and wife Kristin of Mont Belvieu; his great-grandchildren Hailey Frometa and husband Alex, Cain, Luke, Abby and Harlyn; his siblings Judy Leggett and George Schaeffer and wife Betty; his many favorite nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brent Foster, Blake Foster, Glenn Foster, Luke Foster, Eddie Foster and Cain Shaw.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 11am. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harlin’s honor to Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church Curt’s Kitchen, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, Texas 77521.

