Nelda Mae Tousha was born December 12, 1923, to Sylvia and Cora Fregia in Liberty, County, Texas. She went to be with The Lord on Saturday September 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Her husband Joe L. Tousha preceded her in death January 1989. And grandson, Joe Lee Tousha also preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory are; her four children, Joe Tousha and wife Norma of Corrigan; Linda Tousha Hall of Lumberton; Thomas Tousha and wife Janies of Kirbyville; Cora Gilley and husband Dwayne of Liberty. Sixteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Nelda loved to garden and loved her flower bed of roses. She loved to quilt and embroidery. She loved her family and all of her grandbabies. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, Texas. She was from a large family of nine sibblings, all have preceded her in death. She always was a stay at home mom and raised her beloved family.

Honoring Nelda Mae Tousha as pallbearers are Tim Killion, Kody Watts, Colton Cox, Aaron Michael Ortiz, James Scott, Ronnie Cormier, Lawrence Gilley, and William Gilley.

