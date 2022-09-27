Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 25, 2022:

Wortman, Alton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Denton, Stormey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Soto, Diana – Driving While Intoxicated

Duncan, Amanda Marie – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Escobar, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jimenez, Drake Alonzo Xavier – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

