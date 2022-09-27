Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

For an unknown reason, Scott left the roadway to the north, turned sharply to overcorrect and lost control of her vehicle, causing it to roll. Scott, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was unrestrained and partially ejected during the crash. She died at the scene.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish conducted an inquest at the scene. Scott’s body was taken to Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Her husband was notified of her death at the scene, according to Willoughby.

Trooper Koen is the investigator of the crash scene. Willoughby said there is no further investigation at the scene; however, Scott’s vehicle may be examined further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

