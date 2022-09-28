Eugene Revelle “Bubba” Massingill passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 90. “Bubba” died peacefully waiting to see his “Boog.”

Eugene was born on April 16, 1932, to Father Burton Massingill and Mother Ethel Massingill.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglas Massingill; sisters, Helen Watson, Joyce Taylor; his loving wife of 70 years, Bobbie Massingill; son, Talmadge Massingill; and daughter, Rebecca Massingill.

He is survived by his sister, Earnestine Dubose of Devers, Texas; his son Joel Massingill and wife Lynda of Honey Island, Texas; his daughter, Lessie Roth of Kountze, Texas; grandchildren, Lindsey Jackson and husband Josh, T.J. Massingill and wife Emily, Amanda Ward, Lalia Biggs, Kyle Roth and wife Rachel, Kaleb Roth and wife Stephanie; 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews whom he loved all dearly.

Eugene “Bubba” Massingill was born in Daisetta, Texas and attened school there. He played football Daisetta and loved the Daisetta Bobcats so much thats where him and his “Boog” spent their honeymoom right after they married on Sept. 13, 1951. He served his country honorable in the US Army. He loved to run beagles and loved to fish as long as they was biting. But most of all he loved God, his beautiful wife, his children, his grand and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor James Coots and Pastor Kevin Luke officiating. Interment Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Eugene as pallbearers are T.J. Massingill, Zachary Tatom, Landen Foxworth, Kyle Roth, Kaleb Roth, Randy Stutts. Honorary pallbearers are Lynn Collier and Kyle Gore.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

