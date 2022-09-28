Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2022:
- Quintanilla, Marvin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Brown, Jonah – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Pearson, Allen Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid
- Rosenbaum, Bradley – Parole Violation
- Etie, Deborah Collen – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Steil, Kevin Patrick – Stalking
- Zapata, Rodolfo – Sexual Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance