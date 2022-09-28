Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2022:

Quintanilla, Marvin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Brown, Jonah – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Pearson, Allen Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid

Rosenbaum, Bradley – Parole Violation

Etie, Deborah Collen – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Steil, Kevin Patrick – Stalking

Zapata, Rodolfo – Sexual Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

