Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2022:

  • Quintanilla, Marvin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Brown, Jonah – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Pearson, Allen Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid
  • Rosenbaum, Bradley – Parole Violation
  • Etie, Deborah Collen – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Steil, Kevin Patrick – Stalking
  • Zapata, Rodolfo – Sexual Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
