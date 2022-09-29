Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 27, 2022:

Cardenas, Moises – Hold for Jacksonville County-Abandoning or Endangering a Child

Gonzalez, Ronnie – Driving While License Invalid, No Driver’s License, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and 15 warrants for other traffic-related offenses

Dirden, Jason Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Duncan, Samantha Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Raney, Bert Carroll – Cruelty to Non-Livestock

York, Jessica Mae – Criminal Trespass and Theft of Property

Banning, George Norwood III – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Perkins, Brodrick Craig – Over Gross Weight (5,000-10,000 pounds), Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate, Defective Brakes, No Commercial Driver License, Failure to Appear, Violate Promise to Appear

Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Banning, George Norwood III Cardenas, Moises Dirden, Jason Lee Duncan, Samantha Nicole Raney, Bert Carroll Robin, Elizabeth Lynn York, Jessica Mae

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

