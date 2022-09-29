Dyson Ward Adams was born in Houston, Texas on March 27, 1969 to parents, Danny Roy Adams and India Grace McGowen Adams. He passed away in Houston, Texas on September 27, 2022, at the age of 53.

Ward loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. In his younger years he received the Boy Scout Order of the Arrow. He was a police officer for over 20 years working for the Lancaster Police Department, and later for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Ward, a gentle giant, loved his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C.W. “Neal” McGowen and Grace Glover McGowen, Roy and Lola Adams; and uncle, Harold Lynn Adams.

Ward is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, D’Ann Adams; daughters, Ashley Adams and Lola Ruth Adams; parents, Danny and India Adams; mother in law and father in law, Charles and Gale Altman; brother, Brian Douglas Adams and wife Tammy; sister, India Rebecca Adams Peden and husband Robert; brother in law, Joe Woodruff; aunt, Janice Adams; nephews, Adam Adams, Brandon Adams, Hunter Adams and Cole Woodruff; nieces, Camilla Adams and Delaney Victoria Peden; cousins, Harold Lynn II, Abigail, Ashley John and Samuel.

Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church in Coldspring on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10-11am. Memorial Service will begin at 11am with Senior Pastor Phil Herrington officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

