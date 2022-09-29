Angela Marie Collins, 37, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on September 23, 2022 in El Paso. Angela was born February 14, 1985, in Pineville, Louisiana, to Wilford Ray Collins, Sr., and Catherine Collins.

Angela graduated from Dayton High School in 2003. Angela’s greatest joy was being a mom, and a wonderful mom she was. She loved her kids and would do anything for them, and they loved her big in return. Angela loved to cook and felt great pride in cooking meals every day for her family.

Angela is preceded in death by her grandfather, Houston Aymond, her grandparents Hubert Davis Sr. and Vonnie Marie Davis and her great grandparents Wilford Gobert and Winnie Mae Gobert.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her mother, Catherine Perry and husband Bruce; her father, Wilford Ray Collins, Sr. and wife Brandie; her daughter, Serenity Rose Jones; her grandmother Dorothy Aymond; stepdaughters Destiny Meister, Serenity Jo Meister; brother Wilford Ray Collins, Jr. and wife Destiny; stepbrother Steven Perry and wife Ana; stepsisters Hannah Perry, Sarah Perry, Lauren Beach and husband Andrew, Jessica Evans, Heather Lawrence and husband Austin; nephews Christian Beach, J.T. Gerjes, Cameron Evans, Ayden Lawrence, Carter Lawrence; niece Mattie Lawrence; also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Serving Angela as pallbearers will be Wilford Ray Collins, Sr., Wilford Ray Collins, Jr., Steven Perry, Ronald Aymond, Austin Lawrence, Andrew Beach, and honorary pallbearer Bruce Perry.

Visitation will be held at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Pace Stancil FH Dayton at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington, Texas.

