Popular Moss Hill restaurant closing

Redd’s Grill, located at the southwest corner of the SH 105-SH 146 intersection in Moss Hill, has closed. The last day was Thursday, Sept. 22.

The restaurant’s beloved owner, Frances McVay, 80, says that her failing health and structural problems with the building made it impossible to remain open any longer. For the last 21 years, McVay has worked the grill at her restaurant, cooking up homemade burgers, hand-dipped onion rings, chicken strips and catfish, and daily specials.

Even though Redd’s Grill can be lovingly described as a hole-in-the-wall or greasy spoon restaurant, the high quality of the food has attracted notable people including famous athletes and musicians.

“We had one of the band members for The Who eat at the restaurant. We’ve also enjoyed visits from former Houston Rocket Elvin Hayes,” said McVay. “Our burgers were never fast but they were good.”

McVay started the restaurant in May 2003 after working for a number of cafes and restaurants throughout Liberty County. When patrons entered the cafe, McVay, with her bright red hair, could be found standing at the grill, calling out to her customers, many by name.

She has watched a generation of children go from dining with their parents to returning with their own children. To McVay, her customers are like extended family, which makes it particularly painful for her as she is forced into retirement.

“The building needs a new septic system. I can’t afford to put no more money in there. My health is failing. I have pushed it for as long as I can,” she said.

With her decision to retire now made, McVay wants to express her gratitude to the customers who have faithfully supported her for years.

“I am going to miss seeing everyone. Maybe I will go be a greeter at Walmart so I can continue seeing everyone,” she said with a chuckle. “I know there will be a lot of people disappointed by this news. I’ve been sad about it myself. I really appreciate all my customers and the support they have given me for the last 21 years.”

