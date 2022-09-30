Elizabeth Ann Duff was born August 2, 1940, to Melvin and Estelle Grinstead in Perry County, Alabama, and passed away September 29, 2022, in Liberty, Texas, at the age of 82.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Duff; her parents, three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Jones; daughters, Cynthia Jones Kimball and Kathie Cummings and husband Larry Johnson; sisters, Carol Letcher and Mittielou Sweeny; grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Joseph Jones and wife Oliva, Jennifer Jones Waddock and husband Jay, Anthony Kimball and wife, Claire, Alex Long, Zachary Cummings and Candice Cummings and nine great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a long-time member of Fairmont Baptist Church of Pasadena, Texas, where she attended most Sunday and Wednesday nights. She loved watching all of her favorite soap operas and was an avid game player, enjoying dominos, cards and board games. She will be remembered most as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Guedry Cemetery, 11894 Batson Prairie Rd., Batson, Texas, 77519. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit AllisonFuneralService.com.

