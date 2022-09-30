Rosa Irene Moor, 73, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Moor was born on June 18, 1949 to the late Willie Gene Carouthers and Rose Mary Zaruba. Mrs. Moor was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and friend.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, W.G. ” Dub” Carouthers, Larry G. Carouthers, James T. Carouthers; son, Charles L. “Chuck” Sanders; daughter, Tanya D. Waston.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa M. Sanders Downing and husband David of Conroe, Texas, and Miranda N. Harrell and husband Steven of Conroe, Texas; brother, Joe W. Carouthers of Baytown, Texas; sister, Kathy L. Nelson of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Candace Guest and husband Jason, Lauren Martin and husband Tyler, Madison Harrell, Candace Youngblood and husband Jeffery, and Zachary Makade. She has 8 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Service of Remembrance will be held at New Life United Pentecostal Church in Liberty, Texas, on Saturday October 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Reverend Aaron Delaughter and Lea Patalano officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at New Life United Pentecostal Church in Liberty, Texas, on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services

Honoring Mrs. Moor as pallbearers are Chris Carouthers, Dominick Patalano, David Downing, Andy Coots, Brent Coots, and Blaine Anthony Breaux. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Carouthers, Austin Guest, Brody Guest, Gavin Martin, Tristin Martin, Griffin Youngblood, Bryce Guest, and Zachary Makade.

