Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 28, 2022:

Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Callaway, Caili Michele – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Cuellar, Lisa – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blalock, Dustin Lane – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shaffer, Jason Anthony – Delivery of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Morales, Daniel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Martin, Rodney – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Carwile, William Don – Assault and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Theft

Harrell, Erin – Assault/Family Violence

Blalock, Dustin Lane Callaway, Caili Michele Carwile, William Don Cuellar, Lisa Finley, James Kirk Jr. Harrell, Erin Martin, Rodney Morales, Daniel Shaffer, Jason Anthony Welch, Jeremy Nolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook