Sevan John ” Jay” Guedry, 66, of Batson, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, TX. Jay was born on June 14, 1956 to the late Otis Guedry and Bertie B. Jordan.

Jay had lived in Batson most of his life and was a graduate of West Hardin High School. He had worked at Faith and Family Funeral Services since 2006 as a Funeral Assistant. He always put his heart in caring for the many families he had a part in helping. He was loved by all who knew him and ” Jay” you will be missed.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Iora Lou Dillion, Elaine Lockhart, and Bertie Jean Guedry.

He is survived by his daughter, Angel E. Guedry; brother, Bob Guedry and wife Lesa of Batson, TX; sister, Aledith Guedry and Bates of Batson, TX.

A service of remembrance will be held at Batson Prairie Baptist Church in Batson, TX on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at Batson Prairie Baptist Church in Batson, TX on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm till service time. Interment will follow Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.

