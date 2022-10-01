Billy Kieth McClain, 86, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, December 11, 1935, in Corrigan, Texas to OB and Faye McClain, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Billy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and Charles McClain, granddaughter, Wimberley Renae Roddey, and great-great-grandson, Joseph Dale Hebert.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Patricia McClain; children, William Reece Roddey, Jr. and spouse Tawn Roddey, Wesley Ramie Roddey and spouse Joyce Davison; sister, Verna Anderson and spouse Andy Anderson; grandchildren, Hailee Nicole Roddey, Wyatt Ross Roddey, Windsey Rebekah Roddey, Willa Rachelle Pounders and spouse Daniel Pounders, Wander Rose Roddey, William Reece Roddey III, Whisper Ruth Plummer and spouse Jessie Plummer, and Wren RaeAnne Torrez; great-grandchildren, Gaitlin Reid Taylor, Victoria Boothe and spouse Andrew, Wade Nutt, Weston Roddey, Rebekah Roddey, Alaya Roddey, Dalton Pounders, Kadie Pounders, Hannah Roddey, Paden Roddey, Hunter Roddey, Alexander Andrews, Juan Plummer, Jenna Plummer, Carter Andrews, Matthew Plummer, Flora Marcella Torrez, Yolanda Torrez, and Adrian Torrez; great-great-grandchildren, Weslynn Reign Roddey, Malcolm James Boothe, and Case Dylan Harkins; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

