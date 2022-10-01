Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2022:

  • Delossantos, Juan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (three counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Jones, Wesley Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Laviene, Londell Jermall – Driving While License Invalid, Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly, Rider Not Secured by Seatbelt, Drove with Child in Open Bed of Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Peterson, Justin – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana
  • Buehler, Nickole Danielle – Robbery
  • Foley, James Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • McKee, Lisa Dianne – Order Setting Aside Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Trawick, Belinda Denise – Theft of Property
  • Dyson, Susan Renee – Theft of Property, Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver License
