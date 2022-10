The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2022:

Leal, Alessandra – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Francis, James Edward III – Criminal Trespass

Monteleone, Craig Andrew – Sexual Assault

Philidor, Marthe – Public Intoxication

Zaruba, Stephanie Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated, second

