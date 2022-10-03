Cleveland City Council authorizes contract with new city manager

It’s official. On Monday, Oct. 3, Cleveland City Council approved a contract with new city manager Scott Swigert. His first day on the job is Monday, Oct. 10.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity and working with the team, the council and getting to know the city staff, and building relationships in the community,” Swigert told Bluebonnet News after the meeting.

Three of the four councilmembers who were present for the meeting – Carolyn McWater, Eddie Lowery and Fred Terrell – voted in favor of the contract. Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Clay abstained, although she made it clear that she felt Swigert was a good candidate; she simply did not like the process the City used to make the hire and wanted some clarity on why the other top candidate was passed over for the position.

Cleveland City Council members and City of Cleveland employees stand alongside new City Manager Scott Swigert for a group photo following Monday’s meeting. Pictured left to right are Councilman Eddie Lowery, Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Clay, City Secretary Terralyn May, Finance Director Leslie Herrera, Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters, City Manager Scott Swigert, Mayor Richard Boyett, Councilman Fred Terrell and Interim City Manager/EDC Director Robert Reynolds.

Despite her reservations on the vote, Clay told Swigert and Council during the meeting, “Congratulations to Mr. Swigert. I think he will do a good job. He was one of the candidates I worked hard to fight for a hiring process. I didn’t totally agree with what we did but I think we picked a good candidate. I am willing to work with you as well.”

Councilman Fred Terrell admitted that the process of hiring a city manager was challenging.

“It hasn’t been an easy road. We looked at 48 candidates. I think we have done our due diligence and picked a good man,” Terrell said.

Mayor Richard Boyett echoed that sentiment and thanked Interim City Manager Robert Reynolds for his leadership for the last four months while the City searched for a new city manager.

New Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert (right) is congratulated by Interim City Manager Robert Reynolds (left) at Monday night’s meeting.

Monday night’s agenda also included discussion about the interim city manager position and if Reynolds should revert back to being EDC director or have a new role as an assistant city manager. However, no action was taken after the executive session.

Council also denied an ordinance declining to approve the change in rates requested in Entergy Texas Inc’s statement of intent filed with the City relating to commercial and industrial customers with on-site generators. They also voted against an ordinance that declined to approve a change in residential rates through Entergy Texas. While the wording of these two ordinances may be clunky to Bluebonnet News readers, that is exactly how the action items appear on the agenda.

