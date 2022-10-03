Christian prayer march draws dozens to downtown Liberty on Saturday

Christians from all across Liberty County gathered outside Liberty City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the third annual Liberty County Prayer March. The local prayer march is a continuation of an event that was started in 2020 after Rev. Franklin Graham issued a call to prayer for the nation.

The Liberty County Prayer March began at the city hall pavilion and marchers then walked to four other locations – Liberty County Courthouse, Liberty City Hall, First United Methodist Church of Liberty, an area across from First Baptist Church of Liberty and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church before returning to the pavilion for a closing prayer.

In his prayer outside the Liberty County Courthouse, County Judge Jay Knight beseeched God for his wisdom for elected officials and leaders from Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, Liberty County and around the world.

Jane Delaney (center), the driving force of the Liberty County Prayer March, was joined by her children, 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain and attorney Julie Cain Halstead, and their families, at this year’s prayer march on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“Locally, Lord, we pray for our judicial officials. They have a tough job, Lord, and they do a wonderful job. We pray for our city councils, commissioners court, judicial administrator courts, elected officials and everyone involved in local government, national government and state government,” said Knight. “Lord, let me extend this to world leaders. We pray for them. Please guide them with Your wisdom and that they will make the right decisions, and that one day, Lord, there will be peace, that one day we will put the right back in righteousness, that one day, we will get the meaning of freedom, and that one day, one day, we will send the Devil on his way.”

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (right) recited I Timothy 2:2 as he prayed for government leaders, judicial officials, city officials, commissioners, judicial administrators and court officials.

Rev. Jamie Blume (left) of Hardin United Pentecostal Church and Rev. Kevin Howard of The Sanctuary in Cleveland offered prayers for city administrators, law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, military and media on one of five stops in the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, Oct. 1. Jane Delaney, one of the founders of the Liberty County Prayer March, raises her hands in worship as prayers are offered outside Liberty City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 1. Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (left) talks to Rev. Tony Hines of Hardin Baptist Church at the third annual Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, Oct. 1. The third annual Liberty County Prayer March begins after opening remarks at the Liberty City Hall pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 1. Karla Burriss (right) and Appointed by Grace sang “God Bless America” at the start of the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, Oct. 1. Rev. Chris Contrerasa turns toward the dozen or so Liberty County ministers who attended the third annual Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Liberty. Some of the participants in the Liberty County Prayer March brought along their beloved pets as they enjoyed the event on Saturday in Liberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

