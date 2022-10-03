Liberty HS celebrates homecoming this week

Liberty High School will celebrate homecoming this week with several events, including the crowning of homecoming king and queen during Friday night’s football game.

On Wednesday, at 8 p.m., there will be a bonfire, and homecoming football games will be held on Thursday and Friday. The freshmen and junior varsity teams will play on Thursday at Hardin-Jefferson High School, and on Friday, the varsity Panther team will play at home.

On Saturday night, there will be a dance for Liberty High School students and their approved dates.

The homecoming queen and king will be picked by their peers among the senior class. Candidates for king are Manuel Freeman, Colby Ewing, Marcos Gerardo and Landon Curry. Queen candidates are Cherish Robinson, Melissa Govea, Mireya Lopez and Kaylee Hernandez.

The entire homecoming court for Liberty High School includes senior king and queen candidates Manuel Freeman, Colby Ewing, Marcos Gerardo, Landon Curry, Cherish Robinson, Melissa Govea, Mireya Lopez and Kaylee Hernandez; junior duke and duchess Cade Jordan and Olivia White; sophomore duke and duchess Skylar Lemelle and Kaicen Sthram; and freshman duke and duchess Ximena Cortina and Calvin Lopez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

